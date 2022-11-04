Assetmark Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.