Assetmark Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $19,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $1,145,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.68. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

