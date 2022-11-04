Assetmark Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUSC. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS NUSC opened at $34.47 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

