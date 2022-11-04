Assetmark Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ExlService by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 273,244 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 49.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 49.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $177.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $184.74.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

