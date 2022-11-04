Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Pool by 18.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,512,000 after buying an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $291.60 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.61 and a 200-day moving average of $361.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

About Pool

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

