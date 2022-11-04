Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 830.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CATY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $622,640 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.