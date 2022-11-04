Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Stock Performance

ATTO opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. Atento has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

