Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.78.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

