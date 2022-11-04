Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Trading Down 1.5%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.61.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 81.80% and a negative return on equity of 178.08%. On average, analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Augmedix by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Augmedix by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

