AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$35.00. The company traded as low as C$21.10 and last traded at C$21.25, with a volume of 23811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACQ. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

AutoCanada Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.40 million and a PE ratio of 4.31.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

