AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nov 4th, 2022

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$35.00. The company traded as low as C$21.10 and last traded at C$21.25, with a volume of 23811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACQ. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.40 million and a PE ratio of 4.31.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

