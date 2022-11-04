Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.