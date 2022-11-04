Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Up 8.8% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $62.38. 11,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 396,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $285,918.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $285,918.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.