Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Up 8.8% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $62.38. 11,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 396,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.
The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
