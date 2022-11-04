AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BWS Financial cut their price objective on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.
AXT Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.89. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
