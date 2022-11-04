AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BWS Financial cut their price objective on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

AXT Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.89. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $35,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 35.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

