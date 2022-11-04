Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading Up 1.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 2,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYASF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

