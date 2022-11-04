B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.
