B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading Down 2.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.27. 22,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 11,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.
