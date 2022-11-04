B. Riley Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Public Education stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 861.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

