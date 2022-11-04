B. Riley Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

