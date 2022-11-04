B. Riley Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

