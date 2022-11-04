Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BALY. Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bally’s from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Bally’s stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 201.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

