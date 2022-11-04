Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $431.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,878. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.