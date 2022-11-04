Bank of America Cuts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $60.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.27. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

