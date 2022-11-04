Barclays Lowers International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to SEK 155

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 155 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

International Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of International Petroleum stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

