Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($2.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 250 ($2.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.20) to GBX 200 ($2.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Barclays Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barclays

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Barclays by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

