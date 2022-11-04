Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($2.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 250 ($2.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.20) to GBX 200 ($2.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.
Barclays Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Barclays stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
