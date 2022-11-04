Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €57.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €57.40 ($57.40) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €63.00 ($63.00) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Basf Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €44.54 ($44.54) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($37.90) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($69.15). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

