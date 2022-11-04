Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($60.00) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €63.00 ($63.00) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($61.00) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($54.50) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

BAS opened at €44.54 ($44.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.11. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($37.90) and a one year high of €69.15 ($69.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

