Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading Up 10.1%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.00. 2,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Beam Global Stock Up 10.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

