Benchmark Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $90.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

