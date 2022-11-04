Benefitfocus, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Benefitfocus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Benefitfocus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $355.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 996,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

