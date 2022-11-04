Berenberg Bank Lowers Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($23.24) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Softcat Price Performance

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,170 ($13.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,298.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,059 ($12.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,026 ($23.42). The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,127.27.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

