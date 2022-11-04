Berenberg Bank Raises AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €3.80

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Exane BNP Paribas raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.60) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.40 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.67) to €2.80 ($2.80) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.41.

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

