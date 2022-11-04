Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

