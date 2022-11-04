Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group
In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
