Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 6% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 10,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 81,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

Better Choice ( NASDAQ:BTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Better Choice by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 187,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

