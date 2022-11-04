Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Stock Price Up 0%

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 281.08 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 281.08 ($3.25). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.25).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Big Technologies from GBX 320 ($3.70) to GBX 345 ($3.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Big Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £815.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,621.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.88.

Insider Transactions at Big Technologies

Big Technologies Company Profile

In other news, insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £120,950 ($139,842.76).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

Featured Stories

