Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 415.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 169,220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 96.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 165.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.