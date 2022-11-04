Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.
BILI opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 415.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 169,220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 96.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 165.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
