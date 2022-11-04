Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $446.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $446.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.25.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $305.20 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $272.01 and a 12 month high of $522.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne shares are going to split on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $302,472,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 352.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,679,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,870,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.