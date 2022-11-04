BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.