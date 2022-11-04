Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading Down 3%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 110,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 143,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

