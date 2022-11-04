Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackbaud Stock Up 2.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

BLKB opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

