Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

