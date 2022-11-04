BMO Capital Markets Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.10.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.31 and a 52-week high of C$24.80.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

