Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $156.75 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.