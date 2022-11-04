Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 57.24% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.10%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

