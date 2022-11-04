boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Sell

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHOOY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.69) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.50) to GBX 38 ($0.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.75) to GBX 35 ($0.40) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.