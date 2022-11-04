Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1,778.18, but opened at $1,850.66. Booking shares last traded at $1,870.87, with a volume of 7,467 shares.

The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,471.93.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,803.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,945.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

