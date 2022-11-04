Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Shares of BAH opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

