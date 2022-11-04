Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Shares Down 2.9%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.95. 13,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 65,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

