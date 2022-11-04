Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $72.11

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AEM opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.