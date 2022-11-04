Brokerages Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Target Price at GBX 955

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($11.04).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVIC. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.10) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($9.77) to GBX 830 ($9.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 737 ($8.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 750.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 803.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($11.10). The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.00.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.02), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($45,750.26). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 57 shares of company stock valued at $44,766.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

