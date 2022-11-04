Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target at $41.80

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHCT shares. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.81%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

