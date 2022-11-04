Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target at $41.80

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CHCT shares. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.81%.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
